The Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with six wins in eight games.

When the Royals defeated the the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday night, among the cheersleaders we spotted Prithi Narayanan, who is married to Royals spinner and occasional pinch hitter Ravichandran Ashwin, and Lara van der Dussen, whose husband Rassie we think needs to play more games in the league.

IMAGE: An animated Lara cheers the Royals. Rassie was, alas, not playing on Tuesday. Prithi and her elder daughter Aadhya are on the right. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Lara is thrilled at the way the game is going.

IMAGE: Prithi and Aadhya.