IPL PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

IMAGES from the IPL 2022 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.

IMAGE: LSG players celebrate their victory. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.

LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi's 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.

Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls. However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.

In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 4.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking three wickets apiece.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock slammed a 29-ball-50. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opener Quinton de Kock slammed a 29-ball-50 but Lucknow Super Giants almost frittered away a solid start before some lusty hitting in a 30-run penultimate over took them to 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer runs out KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

De Kock, who was involved in a terrible mix up with skipper KL Rahul, who got a 'Diamond Duck' (out for 0 without facing a ball), redeemed himself with an innings studded with four boundaries and three maximums.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock with Deepak Hooda. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He added 71 with Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) to give LSG a good start after being invited to bat.

Hooda made up for the loss of Rahul's with his back to-back boundaries over extra cover off Shivam Mavi (1/50 in 4 overs), while De Kock too joined in with a special treatment to Tim Southee, clobbering him for two fours and a six in the 3rd over.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy and pacer Harshit Rana were next in line as De Kock smashed the former for a four before lunching into the latter for a four and two sixes to take LSG to their best score in the powerplays this season, a 66 for one.

De Kock, however, couldn't stay much longer as he was holed out in deep only two balls after completing his fifty.

Hooda, who hit four boundaries and two sixes in his entertaining 27-ball knock tat took LSG past 100-run mark before falling to a Andre Russell delivery with his miscued pull ending in safe hands of skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Krunal Pandya then tried to keep the run-rate high and slammed two fours before ending at the hands of Aaron Finch at deep point.

The decision to promote Ayush Badoni (15 not out off 18) didn't bear result as the young Delhi batter was under pressure after a quiet over and couldn't find his rhythm with runs drying up between 12th to 16th over.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis hammered three sixes off Shivam Mavi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

However, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14 balls) changed things when he clobbered Mavi for three successive sixes before holing out. However, new man Jason Holder (13 off 4 balls) slammed the next two balls for two more maximums as the 19th over yielded 30 runs for LSG.

In the bowling front, KKR missed the experience of Umesh Yadav, who missed out due to a muscle pull, with Hooda and de Kock going hammer and tongs early on.

However, Andrew Russell (2/22) was rewarded for bowling back of length , while Sunil Narine (20/1) and Tim Southee (1/28) also kept things tight but the rest of bowlers bled plenty in their stipulated overs.