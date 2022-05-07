News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

IPL PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 07, 2022 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL 2022 game between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.

Lucknow Supergiants

IMAGE: LSG players celebrate their victory. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.

LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi's 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.

Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls. However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.

In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 4.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking three wickets apiece.

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock slammed a 29-ball-50. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Opener Quinton de Kock slammed a 29-ball-50 but Lucknow Super Giants almost frittered away a solid start before some lusty hitting in a 30-run penultimate over took them to 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer runs out KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

De Kock, who was involved in a terrible mix up with skipper KL Rahul, who got a 'Diamond Duck' (out for 0 without facing a ball), redeemed himself with an innings studded with four boundaries and three maximums.

 

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock with Deepak Hooda. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

He added 71 with Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) to give LSG a good start after being invited to bat.

Hooda made up for the loss of Rahul's with his back to-back boundaries over extra cover off Shivam Mavi (1/50 in 4 overs), while De Kock too joined in with a special treatment to Tim Southee, clobbering him for two fours and a six in the 3rd over.

Left-arm spinner Anukul Roy and pacer Harshit Rana were next in line as De Kock smashed the former for a four before lunching into the latter for a four and two sixes to take LSG to their best score in the powerplays this season, a 66 for one.

De Kock, however, couldn't stay much longer as he was holed out in deep only two balls after completing his fifty.

Hooda, who hit four boundaries and two sixes in his entertaining 27-ball knock tat took LSG past 100-run mark before falling to a Andre Russell delivery with his miscued pull ending in safe hands of skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Krunal Pandya then tried to keep the run-rate high and slammed two fours before ending at the hands of Aaron Finch at deep point.

The decision to promote Ayush Badoni (15 not out off 18) didn't bear result as the young Delhi batter was under pressure after a quiet over and couldn't find his rhythm with runs drying up between 12th to 16th over.

Marcus Stoinis

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis hammered three sixes off Shivam Mavi. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

However, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14 balls) changed things when he clobbered Mavi for three successive sixes before holing out. However, new man Jason Holder (13 off 4 balls) slammed the next two balls for two more maximums as the 19th over yielded 30 runs for LSG.

In the bowling front, KKR missed the experience of Umesh Yadav, who missed out due to a muscle pull, with Hooda and de Kock going hammer and tongs early on.

However, Andrew Russell (2/22) was rewarded for bowling back of length , while Sunil Narine (20/1) and Tim Southee (1/28) also kept things tight but the rest of bowlers bled plenty in their stipulated overs.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
GT-MI:Top Performer: David Turns Goliath
GT-MI:Top Performer: David Turns Goliath
Why Rashid Khan is not getting many wickets this IPL
Why Rashid Khan is not getting many wickets this IPL
SEE: Ranveer Cranks Up The Volume
SEE: Ranveer Cranks Up The Volume
Today's chase showed depth in our batting: Hetmyer
Today's chase showed depth in our batting: Hetmyer
NCM notice to Punjab over Bagga's 'turbanless' arrest
NCM notice to Punjab over Bagga's 'turbanless' arrest
Cyclone won't make landfall in Odisha or Andhra: IMD
Cyclone won't make landfall in Odisha or Andhra: IMD
Bagga faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant
Bagga faces arrest again, Mohali court issues warrant

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Royals down Punjab; close in on play-offs

IPL PIX: Royals down Punjab; close in on play-offs

Why Gavaskar Said 'Whistle Podu'

Why Gavaskar Said 'Whistle Podu'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances