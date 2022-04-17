News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Early wickets cost Punjab against Sunrisers, says Dhawan

Early wickets cost Punjab against Sunrisers, says Dhawan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 17, 2022 21:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan walks back after his dismissal the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings were unable to bounce back after losing a few early wickets which proved vital in their seven-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 match, said captain Shikhar Dhawan.

 

"We were 30-40 runs short and lost too many early wickets which put us behind the game. The early wickets meant we had to hold wickets and that's where we had to mould our game. There was a middle order recovery but the early wickets cost us," Dhawan said after the IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Dhawan captained Punjab against Sunrisers after regular skipper Mayank Agarwal was ruled out with a toe injury.

He stated that Mayank is doing better and should be back soon, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan said.

"Mayank is better and he should be ready to be back."

Liam Livingstone struck a brisk fifty after an early collapse but Sunrisers Hyderabad lost four wickets in the final over to be bundled out for a below-par 151.

Rising pacer Umran Malik produced a rare four-wicket maiden en route to his match-winning 4/28 and their South African batter Aiden Markram was all praise for the young bowler.

"He has been on fire, it's great to have him in our armoury. Thankfully, I don't have to face him in the middle," Markram said.

"He's growing from game to game. Credit to his attitude, the work that he is doing with Dale Steyn, he gives his 125 per cent, also asks very good questions. I hae got no doubt he will do well going forward."

Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on Wednesday, April 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Never Mind Who Won. We Are Friends!
Never Mind Who Won. We Are Friends!
'Karthik has presented strong case for India comeback'
'Karthik has presented strong case for India comeback'
PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB
PIX: Anushka cheers Kohli, RCB
IPL PIX: Umar's final-over heroics powers SRH to win
IPL PIX: Umar's final-over heroics powers SRH to win
Watching Umran bowl fast is a joy: Bhuvneshwar
Watching Umran bowl fast is a joy: Bhuvneshwar
Pujara hits century in second innings on Sussex debut
Pujara hits century in second innings on Sussex debut
'Covid test, mask must to curb virus spread in Delhi'
'Covid test, mask must to curb virus spread in Delhi'

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

IPL PIX: Umar's final-over heroics powers SRH to win

IPL PIX: Umar's final-over heroics powers SRH to win

Watching Umran bowl fast is a joy: Bhuvneshwar

Watching Umran bowl fast is a joy: Bhuvneshwar

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances