Early wickets cost Punjab against Sunrisers, says Dhawan

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan walks back after his dismissal the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings were unable to bounce back after losing a few early wickets which proved vital in their seven-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022 match, said captain Shikhar Dhawan.

"We were 30-40 runs short and lost too many early wickets which put us behind the game. The early wickets meant we had to hold wickets and that's where we had to mould our game. There was a middle order recovery but the early wickets cost us," Dhawan said after the IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.



Dhawan captained Punjab against Sunrisers after regular skipper Mayank Agarwal was ruled out with a toe injury.



He stated that Mayank is doing better and should be back soon, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan said.



"Mayank is better and he should be ready to be back."



Liam Livingstone struck a brisk fifty after an early collapse but Sunrisers Hyderabad lost four wickets in the final over to be bundled out for a below-par 151.



Rising pacer Umran Malik produced a rare four-wicket maiden en route to his match-winning 4/28 and their South African batter Aiden Markram was all praise for the young bowler.



"He has been on fire, it's great to have him in our armoury. Thankfully, I don't have to face him in the middle," Markram said.



"He's growing from game to game. Credit to his attitude, the work that he is doing with Dale Steyn, he gives his 125 per cent, also asks very good questions. I hae got no doubt he will do well going forward."



Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on Wednesday, April 20.