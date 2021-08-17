T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan on October 24

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during the ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4, 2017. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

India will take on Pakistan in a high-profile group stage match at the T20 World Cup on October 24, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway from October 17 in UAE and Oman, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.



The tournament will begin with round 1 clashes featuring the likes of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, with the top teams advancing to the Super 12 stage, whichs starts on October 23.



The Super 12 stage gets underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23, when Australia clash against South Africa, followed by the England vs West Indies match in Dubai.



Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30. The group will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.



Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.



Pakistan then takes on New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26, in a tough start for the 2009 champions.



Afghanistan begin their campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.



The group will conclude on November 8, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A. The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days.