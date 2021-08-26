News
IPL 2021: Krunal, Hardik Pandya join MI camp in UAE

Source: ANI
August 26, 2021 12:01 IST
IMAGE: Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have joined the Mumbai Indians' team ahead of the tournament. Photograph: Mumbai Indians on Twitter

Mumbai Indians star all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have joined the team's camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the resumption of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL which was postponed in May due to COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Announcing their arrival on twitter, Mumbai Indians tweeted "Humare Pandya brothers aa gaye." Mumbai Indians and CSK reached UAE earlier this month and have begun training.

 

After the match on September 19, the action will shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has decided to do away with contact tracing devices for the UAE leg. The Indian board decided that Bubble Integrity Officers will do the necessary contact tracing if any player tests positive for COVID-19 in UAE.

The board has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.

 

