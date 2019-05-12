IPL 2019 Final: Numbers You Must Know

Last updated on: May 12, 2019 08:39 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews the Final game in IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings Captain M S Dhoni at the toss during an IPL 2019 game. Photograph: BCCI

1 Number of matches won by Chennai Super Kings in the last 8 IPL matches against the Mumbai Indians.

3 Number of times Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have met in an IPL final.

Mumbai Indians have won twice (in 2013 and 2015), while Chennai Super Kings have won once (in 2010).

4.37 Ravindra Jadeja's economy in the last five overs (16 to 20) in IPL 2019 -- the the best for any player bowling 5 overs or more at this stage.

7 Number of wickets taken by Lasith Malinga against Chennai Super Kings in three matches in IPL 2019 -- the most by a bowler against a particular opponent this season.

11.01 Mumbai Indians's batting run-rate in the last five overs in IPL 2019, the second best for any team after Kolkata Knight Riders's 11.95.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have the best economy rate in the last five overs --- 8.52.

14 Number of wickets taken by Deepak Chahar in the powerplay overs in IPL 2019, the most by any bowler. No one else has taken even 10.

23 Number of sixes conceded by Hardik Pandya off his bowling in IPL 2019, the most by any bowler.

30 Number of wickets Lasith Malinga has taken against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL -- the joint-most by a player against a particular team, along with Amit Mishra who has also taken 30 wickets against the Rajasthan Royals.

60 Number of wickets taken by Chennai Super Kings spinners in this edition, the most by any side.

Their economy of 6.75 is also the best for any side's spinners.

72 Number of sixes conceded by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, the fewest among all teams.

Mumbai Indians bowlers have conceded 108 sixes in this edition, the second-most among all teams after Royal Challengers Bangalore (112).

120 Number of balls for which Dwayne Bravo had to wait to have another wicket on his name after dismissing Moeen Ali on April 21.

Bravo finally ended this wicketless streak by dismissing Axar Patel in Qualifier2.

281 Runs scored by Hardik Pandya in the last five overs (16 to 20) in IPL 2019, the second most by any player after Andre Russell's 351.

M S Dhoni is the third with 268 runs.