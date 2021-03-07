IPL-14 to be held in India; opening game on April 9

March 07, 2021 14:14 IST

IMAGE: The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will be held in India, will begin on April 9. Photograph: BCCI

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will begin from April 9 and will be held at six venues in India including Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the league in Chennai on April 9.



IPL, which was moved to the UAE last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will be held in India this year but has been restricted only a few venues across the country.



"The World’s Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021 which promises to be a visual spectacle. The newly-built stadium that hosted India’s second Pink Ball fixture at home with great grandeur will host its first ever IPL," said BCCI in a media release.



The home and away system has been done away with this time around.



"Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage," stated the BCCI.



The matches will be played without fans and a decision on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage.



"After hosting the tournament safely and successfully in the UAE last year with all safety protocols in place, the BCCI is confident of hosting the IPL at home with health and safety of players and all people involved being paramount.



"The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament."