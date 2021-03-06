Boys were like zombies in 1st Test: Shastri

March 06, 2021 19:57 IST

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri pointed that it is ‘really tough’ living in a bio-secure environment. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Ravi Shastri has said that living in a bubble isn't an easy thing to do.

The Indian players haven't been on a break since the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Shastri pointed that it is ‘really tough’ living in a bio-secure environment.

Shastri blamed fatigue for the team's loss in the first Test in Chennai.

"It could have been different if we had a few more days off but no excuse. Boys were like zombies, they were tired and there was no crowd to cheer them on. Because everything was flat and so was the performance," he said.

"But then a kick on the back side to reignite the pride in the system can make a lot of difference and that showed in the last three Tests."

The 58-year-old said it is very satisfying to see the youngsters perform.

"... when you see youngsters coming through the ranks and performing in such situation which are really tough. Not one individual calling the shots. We've given opportunities for youngsters and they have grabbed those and delivered," he said.

"They have been in a corner but they have fought from there. This side refuses to give up. We were irrepressible in Australia and we are the same here too."

"What Pant and Sundar pulled off yesterday was unreal because the pressure was on us and we were trailing by 50 and from there to get 360 was an outstanding achievement."

The Indian players have been in the bio-bubble since the pre-IPL days in August last year and Shastri said they are desperate to get out of it soon.

"Six months in the bubble, seeing the same faces day in day out, it is time for the bubble to burst (smiles). I know it's still three weeks to go but the bubble will burst," he said.