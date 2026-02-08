Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi wreaks havoc on MP top order

Auqib Nabi's stellar bowling performance has Jammu & Kashmir poised for victory against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, showcasing his talent ahead of his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi dominated once more, claiming 3/23 after seven wickets. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Instagram

After limping to 84 for 5 at Saturday's close, Jammu & Kashmir fought back to post 248 all out in their second innings, with Abid Mushtaq (41 off 73) and Vanshaj Sharma (54 not out off 92) playing crucial knocks to rescue the team from a difficult spot.

The duo's grit and enterprise propelled J&K to set the former Ranji Trophy champions a daunting target of 291.

By the close on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh's top order had crumbled to 87 for 5, with Auqib Nabi (3/23) once again tormenting the opposition after claiming seven wickets in the first innings in Indore.

It was complete submission by the 2021-22 Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh, with opening stalwart Yash Dubey, who has struggled this season, falling for 20, followed by partner Himanshu Mantri (31), as Auqib and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq (2/19) ran through the top order.

With a daunting 204-run deficit, MP still have a long way to go, as Shubham Sharma (11 not out) and Venkatesh Iyer (7 not out) attempt to steady the innings.

Auqib Nabi's Dominance

But the day belonged to the lanky 29-year-old pacer Auqib Nabi, who had already caught attention off the field after being snapped up by Delhi Capitals for a multi-crore contract ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

Returning to the crease after a sensational 7/40 in the first innings that skittled MP for just 152, Auqib Nabi struck early by dismissing opener Yash Dubey, then delivered a crushing blow in the 27th over by removing skipper Rajat Patidar (8) and Kumar Kartikeya for a first-ball duck off successive deliveries, reducing MP to 76 for 5.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir: 194 and 248 all out in 70.3 overs (Abid Mushtaq 41, Vanshaj Sharma 54 not out; Kuldeep Sen 4/65, Venkatesh Iyer 3/23, Ramveer Gurjar 3/66). Madhya Pradesh 152 and 87 for 5 in 28 overs (Auqib Nabi 3/23, Abid Mushtaq 2/19).