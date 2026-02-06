PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi praise team on Under-19 WC win

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi congratulated India’s U-19 team after their record sixth World Cup win, powered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s stunning 175 against England in the final.

IMAGE: India Under-19 world champions celebrate with the trophy in Harare on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the India Under-19 team after they clinched a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs in the final at Harare, Zimbabwe.

India defeated England by 100 runs in the final at Harare, Zimbabwe.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a record-breaking 175 off 80 balls.

Indian 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashed a ferocious batting masterclass in the Under-19 World Cup final against England on Friday, smashing a record-breaking 175 off just 80 balls as India claimed their sixth title with a 100-run victory.

The teenage sensation's explosive knock at Harare Sports Club, featuring an eye-watering 15 fours and 15 sixes, propelled India to 411-9 in 50 overs after they won the toss and elected to bat first.

Suryavanshi's innings shattered the previous record for the highest individual score in the tournament final, surpassing compatriot Unmukt Chand's unbeaten 111 against Australia in 2012.

'Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength,' President Droupadi Murmu wrote on X.

Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, 'India's cricketing talent shines! Proud of our U-19 team for bringing home the World Cup. The team has played very well through the tournament, showcasing exceptional skill. This win will inspire several young sportspersons too. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours.'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla added, 'Young India -- World Champion India. Heartiest congratulations and felicitations to the Indian cricket team on becoming the Under-19 Cricket World Cup champions. By delivering a spectacular performance, our team has made millions of Indians proud. This moment is set to provide new energy and immense inspiration to the nation's youth power. Best wishes to all the players for a bright future.'

'The nation celebrates your victory.'

IMAGE: India Under-19 players celebrate with the support staff. Photograph: BCCI/X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, 'Congratulations to our young champs as Team India lifts ICC Men's U19WorldCup. Your blazing performance, setting the crowning record of winning the cup for the sixth time, thrilled young players with joy, enthusiasm, and motivation. The nation celebrates your victory.'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the team, saying, 'Heartiest congratulations to the Indian team for their historic victory in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. By winning this title for the sixth time, our youth have showcased their outstanding talent and dedication. This victory reflects the remarkable courage and unwavering resolve of young India. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team for this splendid achievement.'

'Your composure, fearlessness and determination is what defines the Gen Z of India, today'

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, 'Congratulations to our Under-19 men's team on the phenomenal World Cup victory! Your composure, fearlessness and determination is what defines the Gen Z of India, today. This sixth U-19 World Cup title is a proud statement of Indian cricket's future. Well played, champions.'