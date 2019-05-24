News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injury scare for England captain ahead of World Cup

Injury scare for England captain ahead of World Cup

May 24, 2019 16:58 IST

England captain Eoin Morgan injures finger

Eoin Morgan

IMAGE: Worrying news for England fans. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

England captain Eoin Morgan will have a precautionary X-ray after sustaining a finger injury ahead of the World Cup starting on May 30, British media reported on Friday.

Morgan picked up the injury to his left index finger during a training session and would be "going to hospital after practice", the BBC reported.

 

Favourites England take on Australia on Saturday and Afghanistan on Monday in two warm-up games. They begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
