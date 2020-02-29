Injury puts Rabada out of India tour, Australia ODIs

Source:

February 29, 2020 10:46 IST

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada will be out of action for four weeks after suffering a groin muscle strain during the final T20 international against Australia on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India after sustaining a groin strain which has abruptly ended his ongoing Australia tour.

The 24-year-old will be out of action for four weeks after suffering the injury during the final T20 international against Australia on Wednesday.

South Africa, after losing the T20 series 1-2, are now locked in a three-match ODI series with Australia.

"Kagiso sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan," Cricket South Africa (CSA), Chief Medical Officer, Shuaib Manjra said.

"The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series," he added.

The Proteas are scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series, starting on March 12 in Dharamsala.

CSA also said right-hand batsman Temba Bavuma has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be available for the ODI leg of the Australia tour.