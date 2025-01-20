HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Injuries can't stop me: Shami vows to fight back

Injuries can't stop me: Shami vows to fight back

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 22:56 IST

x

With hunger, you can fight back from injuries anytime: Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami, centre, last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. Photograph: BCCI/X

A sportsperson can overcome multiple injury setbacks as long as he has an insatiable hunger to play for the country, said India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is set to make a national comeback after 14 months.

Shami last played for India in the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. He had sustained an ankle injury on his left leg that required surgery.

The veteran fast bowler is expected to make his India comeback with the first T20 against England at his home ground here on Wednesday. He has also been picked in the ODI Champions Trophy squad.

 

"Country ke liye jo khelne ki bhoonkh hai woh kabhi khatam nahin honi chahiye. Appko agar usse pyar hai toh aap hamesha fightback karte rahenge, injured chahe aap 10 baar ho jaye (The first thing I feel is that the hunger to play for the country should never end,” Shami said at an organised by Cricket Association of Bengal.

"If you have that hunger, you will always fight back, no matter how many times you get injured.

"Mere dimaag mein hamesha yehi rehta hai mein kitna bhi match khel loon woh mere liye kam hai, kyunke ek baar agar meine cricket chhod toh shayad woh dobara na hoga (No matter how many matches I play, it always feels like less. Because once I leave cricket, I may never get this chance again)," he added.

He was speaking at CAB's felicitation ceremony of the victorious Under-15 women's cricketers at Eden Gardens here.

"It has never happened that players who represent their state or country think about leaving the game after an injury. Whenever we get injured, the only thought in our mind is -- when can we return?” Shami added.

Shami, who missed key assignments including the T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy five-match Test series, stressed that overcoming injuries is part of an athlete's journey.

“If you are hardworking and committed, no injury can keep you away for too long. You will always find a way to return.”

Wearing the Blue jersey remains the ultimate honour, and he believes every player deserves a chance to represent the country if they play with loyalty and commitment.

Talking about his deep connection with Eden Gardens, he said, "The home ground is always special. I started my career here. I've said earlier as well -- though I was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh, I was made by Bengal. This is my home, my life."

Sharing the stage with cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly, former India women's captains Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunities that came his way through sheer dedication.

"I have only done one thing -- fulfilled my responsibilities with loyalty. And I hope you all carry the same loyalty and one day play for India. Because once you get that chance, you won't experience a better feeling than representing your country."

CAB also feliciatated the senior women's Bengal team for the runners-up in T20 and One-Day Trophy and the Under-19 Bengal men's team for reaching the Vinoo Mankad final. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni or Rohit'
'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni or Rohit'
What made Rishabh Pant anxious before IPL auction?
What made Rishabh Pant anxious before IPL auction?
'Gambhir will get the best out of India's talent'
'Gambhir will get the best out of India's talent'
Sanju Samson set to miss Kerala's Ranji match
Sanju Samson set to miss Kerala's Ranji match
How Karnataka broke their 5-year trophy drought
How Karnataka broke their 5-year trophy drought

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's 6 Best Museums

webstory image 2

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 3

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

VIDEOS

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian craft at Trump's reception2:49

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian...

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour3:46

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump inauguration0:32

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD