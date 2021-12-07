Injured Williamson likely to be out for two months

IMAGE: Kane Williamson has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is likely to be out for two months because to an elbow injury, which had flared-up during the recently-concluded Test series against India.

Williamson has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer, New Zealand Cricket had said in a media release after he missed the second and final Test against India in Mumbai.



Coach Gary Stead had said the injury had flared-up during the first Test against India in Kanpur. However, he added that it is unlikely that Williamson might go for surgery.



"Kane's going along ok. Last time after the World Test Championship final and before the IPL and T20 World Cup was about eight or nine weeks. I expect it's somewhere in that time frame again. We're trying not to put time frames on it at this stage," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.



"I think surgery is unlikely. All that surgery would do is ensure that rehab is done. If we don't have to cut a tendon, our choice is not to do that. Kane's doing it tough, don't get me wrong. He loves playing for New Zealand - he hates the thought of missing any cricket, let alone test cricket for New Zealand," he added.



New Zealand will play two Tests against Bangladesh and before they travel to Australia for three ODIs and a T20I from January 30 to February 8.