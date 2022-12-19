News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test?

Injured Rohit Sharma ruled out of second Test?

Source: ANI
Last updated on: December 19, 2022 16:23 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match and could not make it to the just concluded first Test match. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India skipper Rohit Sharma has reportedly been ruled out of the second and final Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh to be played in Dhaka starting from December 22.

 

As per sources close to ANI, Rohit, who missed the first Test after sustaining a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh, will no longer be travelling to Dhaka. He missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match and could not make it to the just concluded first Test match at Chattogram.

After a special consultation in Mumbai, it was found out by the medical team that this persistent injury was keeping him out of action, and even forced him out of the first Test against Bangladesh.

With Rohit not travelling to Dhaka, vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in his absence in the second and final Test of the series which India lead 1-0.

