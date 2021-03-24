News
Injured Morgan, Billings doubtful for second ODI

March 24, 2021 09:27 IST
Eoin Morgan

IMAGE: England captain Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches while fielding in the first ODI against India. Photograph: BCCI

England skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are doubtful for Friday's second ODI against India in Pune after sustaining injuries in the series-opener, dealing a fresh blow to the side's floundering campaign.

 

The visitors suffered the setbacks in their 66-run defeat after the skipper split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches. In another incident, Billings injured his collarbone following an awkward dive to stop a boundary.

"We are going to wait 48 for hours and see how it is...give as much time as needed to hopefully be available for Friday," Morgan said at the post-match interaction.

Morgan, who scored 22 as England were bowled out for 251 in pursuit of India's 318, said his batting would not be 100 per cent given the injury and fielding too is a concern with a split webbing.

Billings, who had dislocated his left shoulder to miss their triumphant campaign in the 2019 World Cup, too batted in the stiff run chase, and scored 18.

"I haven't spoken with Sam about his batting so I don't know in his instance... In mine, it's never going to be at 100 per cent but it's not that I can't hold a bat," Morgan said.

Down 0-1, the world champions face a must-win situation in the second match.

Going forward, Morgan said, they would give the majority of their players opportunities which could mean openings for Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley and uncapped Liam Livingstone.

"ODI cricket has been the vehicle to grow our squad and try and improve beyond our best XI on the field so there will be opportunities for guys coming in," Morgan said.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Morgan sees positives in humbling defeat in 1st ODI
PIX: Krishna, Thakur, Krunal fire India to easy win
PIX: Krunal in tears as he dedicates 50 to late father
10 tips to take care of your kidneys
Top Performer: What a sensational debut!
The world turns pink with cherry blossoms!
'Pakistan was happy to let China do the heavy lifting'

England's tour of India 2021

