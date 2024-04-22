News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Injured Marsh won't return for IPL

Injured Marsh won't return for IPL

Source: ANI
April 22, 2024 20:14 IST
 Mitch Marsh

IMAGE: Earlier this month, Mitchell Marsh had returned home to undergo treatment for a tear in his right hamstring. Photograph: BCCI

The Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed on Monday that Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is recovering from a right hamstring injury.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Marsh flew back to Perth on April 12 for consultations with the Cricket Australia medical staff and the decision on his IPL return was delayed, giving him enough time for reassessment and recovery.
"I do not think he will be coming back," Ponting said at an event in Delhi.

 

"There's a certain cut-off point with replacement players. Cricket Australia were keen to have him at home to start his recovery process and we sent him back as soon as we could."

"They have been managing his rehab for a couple of weeks now. I spoke to him the other day and it seems it has taken a little longer than he first thought to get over it. I do not think the T20 World Cup would be an issue."

Marsh is expected to lead Australia at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The all-rounder could feature in only four games this season for DC, scoring 61 runs in three innings and getting a wicket. His highest score was 23. This is the second successive season where DC has lost his services midway of the tournament.

A big name in the Aussie line-up, he was signed by DC for Rs 6.5 crore but could play only nine games last season in 2023.

DC is currently at the eighth spot in the points table with three wins and five losses. They are still in contention for the playoffs, with six games more to go. They lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

Source: ANI
