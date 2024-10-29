News
Home  » Cricket » Injured Kane Williamson to miss third Test against India

October 29, 2024 08:42 IST
Kane Williamson

IMAGE: Kane Williamson has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Former New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will miss the third Test against India starting in Mumbai on Friday in the hope that his groin strain clears up in time to face England next month, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

The Blacks Caps on Saturday managed a first ever Test series triumph in India without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka.

"Kane

continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

 

"While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England.

"The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch."

England's three-match tour of New Zealand begins at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on November 28 with further Tests following in Wellington and Hamilton in December.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
