Injured Guptill doubtful starter for fifth ODI

February 02, 2019 15:45 IST

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill injured himself during fielding practice. Photograph: Martin Hunter/Getty Images

A lower back injury to experienced New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has made him a doubtful starter for the fifth and final ODI against India in Wellington on Sunday.

The 32-year-old opener aggravated his lower back while throwing a ball during the fielding practice at the Basin Reserve on Saturday.

Guptill looked in pain as he walked off the ground with the help of New Zealand physiotherapist Vijay Vallabh and security manager Terry Minish.

 

Colin Munro, who was left out of the fourth ODI after his scores of 8, 31 and 7 in the first three ODIs, is set to return to the squad.

"Martin Guptill is in doubt for tomorrow's fifth ODI against India after aggravating his lower back while fielding this afternoon," NZC tweeted.

"He's been assessed by team physio Vijay Vallabh & will be reassessed tomorrow morning. Colin Munro will rejoin the ODI squad tomorrow morning."

India have already secured the five-ODI series after winning the first three games. New Zealand won the fourth match by eight wickets to claw one back.

The injury was not deemed serious and Guptill may be fit to play the first Twenty20 international in Wellington on Wednesday.

