India's tour to West Indies: Check out the schedule

IMAGE: India will tour West Indies for a month-long, multi-format series starting next month. Photograph: West Indies Cricket/Twitter

Cricket West Indies has released the schedule of India's tour to the Caribbean islands to be played next month.

West Indies will host India for a month-long multi-format series, with two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is set to be played between July 12 and August 13.

The World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle for both teams starts off with the first Test set to be played between July 12 and 16 in Dominica.

Trinidad will host the second Test from July 20-24, which will be a landmark 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The ODI series will soon follow, with the matches taking place between July 27 and August 1 in Barbados and Trinidad.

The tour will conclude with a five-match T20I series, with the first three matches taking place in Trinidad and Guyana. Florida, USA, will host the final two T20Is.

The series will mark the beginning of Andre Coley's era as the head coach of West Indies' Test side while Daren Sammy takes reins of the limited-overs sides.

India could use the ODI series on the tour, to test out players ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup starting in October, later this year.

Test Schedule:

First Test: July 12-16, Windsor Park, Dominica

Second Test: July 20-24, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

ODI Schedule:

First ODI: July 27, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Second ODI: July 29, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Third ODI: August 1: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20I Schedule:

First T20I: August 3, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Second T20I: August 6, National Stadium, Guyana

Third T20I: August 8, National Stadium Guyana

Fourth T20I: August 12, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Fifth T20I: August 13, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida