India's sideshows distracted us during Test series: Paine

Source: PTI
May 13, 2021 19:57 IST
IMAGE: Australia captain Tim Paine mouths sweet nothings to India's Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 5 of the 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney earlier this year. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia captain Tim Paine says his team was distracted by the Indian team's "niggling" during the epoch-making Test series early this year which the visitors rallied to win despite being ravaged by injuries.

India prevailed 2-1 in the rubber that went down as one of the greatest bilateral contests of all time. India bounced back from being 36 all out in the opening Test to humble the home side despite, at one time, struggling to put together a fit playing XI.

 

"...they're very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn't really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that," Paine told news.com.au.

"The classic example was when they said they weren't going to the Gabba so we didn't know where we were going. They're very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball," he added.

He was referring to unverified reports which claimed that the visiting side did not want to play the Brisbane Test, if the players had to follow a hard quarantine.

The media reports had relied on source-based information to make the assertion.

India, however, went to Gabba and scripted a record chase of 328 with 19 balls remaining on the final day for a thrilling three-wicket win, which also sealed the series.

Paine's captaincy was heavily criticised during the series.

 

