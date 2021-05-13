Controversial Powar back as Indian women's head coach

Last updated on: May 13, 2021 18:38 IST

IMAGE: Ramesh Powar's major challenge will be to prepare the team for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year. Photograph: BCCI

Former spinner Ramesh Powar on Thursday replaced W V Raman as the Indian women's cricket team's head coach, regaining the position more than two years after he was sacked following a bitter fallout with ODI captain Mithali Raj.

The 42-year-old was recommended by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) after interviewing eight candidates, including Raman.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women). The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications," a BCCI statement read.

The others in fray for the job were former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra and four female candidates including former chief selector Hemlata Kala.

"Looking forward to take india women's cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & bcci for this opportunity," Powar tweeted after his appointment.

The CAC chose Powar for his clear vision for the team, said Lal.

"He has been coaching for a while. His vision for the team impressed us the most. He has a clear cut plan for the team, what he wants do with it to take it to the next level. He also has full clarity on all aspects of the game. Now he needs to deliver on that," Lal told PTI.

Raman, the outgoing coach of the women's national cricket team, on Thursday congratulated Powar on being named the new coach.

"All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance," tweeted Raman

It remains to be seen how Powar works alongside Mithali, who had accused him of bias after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led T20 team dropped the veteran batter for the all-important World Cup semi-final against England.

Mithali, in a letter to the BCCI after the event, had alleged that Powar "was out to destroy and humiliate" her.

Powar had hit back asserting that Mithali "threw a lot of tantrums and created chaos in the team".

After being removed from his position in the women's team, Powar proved himself as a coach, guiding Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, earlier this year, after the domestic giants failed miserably in the T20 competition.

Raman, who had replaced Powar in December 2018, now finds himself in a similar situation.

The former India batsman had coached India to the T20 World Cup final last year but it seems the ODI and T20 series loss to the visiting South African team in March cost him the job.

It was the team's first assignment in 12 months after a prolonged break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powar's major challenge will be to prepare the team for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year.

His first assignment will be a full-fledged tour of the UK starting with India's first Test in seven years from June 16 against hosts England.

The team is also scheduled to tour Australia before the World Cup.