Could Axar be India's trump card at Champions Trophy?

IMAGE: All-rounder Axar Patel brings a rare skill set -- a spinner, who bashes spin with his bat, while being a reliable left-arm spinner. Photographs: BCCI

As India gear up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has emerged as one of their crucial players.



Despite often flying under the radar in discussions about India's all-round options, Axar brings a rare skill set -- a spinner, who bashes spin with his bat, while being a reliable left-arm spinner.



Since January 2020, Axar’s batting numbers have seen a significant upgrade. In 99 matches and 81 innings across the three formats in international cricket, the left-hander has scored 1606 runs at an average of 26.76, with eight half-centuries and best score of 84.

Axar's bowling records in international cricket:

Format Mat Inns Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 4w 5w 10w Tests 14 27 55 6/38 11/70 19.34 2.51 46.1 2 5 1 ODIs 63 58 67 3/24 3/24 32.47 4.50 43.2 0 0 0 T20Is 71 68 71 3/9 3/9 22.12 7.30 18.1 0 0 0

Axar's batting records in international cricket:

Format Mat Inns Runs HS Avg SR 100s 50s Tests 14 22 646 84 35.88 52.30 0 4 ODIs 63 42 674 64* 21.74 95.06 0 3 T20Is 71 44 535 65 18.44 139.32 0 1

Courtesy of these numbers, the 31-year-old has been able to place himself as a serious competitors for a spot against premier spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and now-retired Ravichandran Ashwin across formats.



His ability to deliver under pressure has been evident in crucial knocks.



His game-changing 47 not out off 31 balls helped India recover from 34/3 in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa. In the 2023 Nagpur Test against Australia, his 84 lifted India from 240/7 to 400 and i the Delhi Test that followed, his gritty 74 ensured India stayed in contention after a top-order collapse.



Axar also held his own against world-class spinners like like Keshav Maharaj, Nathan Lyon, Tabraiz Shami, Matthew Kuhnemann.

His batting record against spin is quite impressive -- with an average of 40.38 since January 2021 in Tests, having scored 525 runs, trailing only Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill among Indian batters.



In ODIs, Axar averages 37.75 against spin with a strike rate of 101 since January 2021. Only six batters, Gill (80.00), K L Rahul (69.40), Shreyas Iyer (60.00), Virat Kohli (45.22), Ishan Kishan (45.09) and Rohit Sharma (45.07) have better average against spin. Only four of these batters strike at above 100 against spin, Rohit (117), Ishan (101.8), Axar himself and Iyer (100.6).



His ability to counter-attack spin makes him a key tactical weapon, particularly in Asian conditions.

His good record in T20 Internationals further underline his value. With a strike rate of 148.1 and an average of 40.00 against spin, he stands alongside India’s best hitters, while his left-arm spin provides additional balance.



As a bowler, Axar maintains a Test average under 20 and remains a wicket-taking threat on turning tracks. In white-ball cricket, he boasts of impressive economy rate of 4.50 in ODIs and 7.30 in T20Is, showcasing his ability to contain runs while striking when needed.



With his rare combination of spin-bashing batting and disciplined bowling, Axar Patel is proving to be one of India’s most versatile and underrated assets in all formats.