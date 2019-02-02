rediff.com

India's Mandhana is World No 1 in ODIs

February 02, 2019 21:15 IST

Mandhana was player of the series in the three ODI series against New Zealand, with scores of 105 and 90 in the first two ODIs

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana was player of the series in the three ODI series against New Zealand, with scores of 105 and 90 in the first two ODIs, helping her team to a rare series win in New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India opener Smriti Mandhana on Saturday moved up three places to become the number one batter in the ICC women's ODI rankings, joining men's team skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the standings.

Mandhana was player of the series in the three ODI series against New Zealand. The southpaw had scored 105 and 90 in the first two ODIs, helping her team to a rare series win in New Zealand.

 

Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning of Australia are second and third respectively.

India ODI captain Mithali Raj has slipped to the fifth spot.

Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami is fourth in the bowlers' rankings while spinners Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma are eighth and ninth respectively.

Deepti is also fourth in the all-rounders standings and is the sole Indian in the top-10.

