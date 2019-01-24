PIX: Mandhana, Rodrigues score big as India canter to win against NZ

Last updated on: January 24, 2019 13:32 IST

IMAGES from the first ODI played between New Zealand and India at Napier

IMAGE: India's Smriti Mandhana bats en route an impressive 105 against New Zealand in their first ODI in Napier on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

The in-form Smriti Mandhana and teen sensation Jemimah Rodrigues hammered New Zealand's clueless bowling attack to steer India to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in the opening ODI of a three-match series in Napier on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Mandhana (105) and the 18-year-old Rodrigues (81 not out) put together a batting masterclass after the bowlers did the job for India by bundling out New Zealand for a below-par 192.

Competing in their first series after the furore that followed the team's T20 World Cup exit in the semi-finals last year, the Indians produced a thoroughly clinical performance to eke out the comfortable victory in 33 overs.

While Mandhana, fresh from winning the ICC women's cricketer of the year award, slammed her fourth ODI hundred, Rodrigues notched up her maiden international half century.

"I think it's great to start the series with a win and wonderful to see openers get an over 100-run partnership. I think a lot of girls do look up to Mandhana. She had a great 2018 and she is continuing and it gives a lot of confidence to the dressing room," India captain Mithali Raj said in the post-match presentation.

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues bats during her innings of 81 not out. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

"But easy catches should have been taken. We are definitely not overconfident," she added, referring to the shortcomings she noticed.

Mandhana and Rodrigues stitched together the highest ever opening wicket stand against New Zealand -- a 190-run partnership that stood for 32.2 overs. Rodrigues was making just her fifth appearance in national colours.

Mandhana's 104-ball knock included nine fours and three sixes, while Rodrigues managed nine hits to the fence.

"The wicket was great to bat on. We played according to the merit of the balls and it was a great innings," she said.

An overcast sky meant that the two teams did not face the sun-strike that halted play for nearly half an hour in the men's game on Wednesday.

IMAGE: India women celebrate the fall of a New Zealand wicket. Photograph: BCCI Women/Twitter

Earlier, put in to bat, New Zealand let slip a good start and crumbled in the face of India's relentless spin combination of Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht.

Both Bisht and Yadav snared three wickets each to put the visiting side on top.

Yadav, in fact, ripped through the White Ferns' middle order, claiming the scalps of skipper Amy Satterthwaite (31), Lauren Down (0) and Amelia Kerr (28) in her quota of 10 overs.

This was after Susie Bates (38) and Sophie Devine (28) gave New Zealand a solid start.

But Devine's run out by Deepti Sharma triggered a collapse and New Zealand folded in 48.4 overs. Bates' 38 off 54 balls, including a couple of fours, was the best that any home batsman could manage.

The next match of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on January 29.

SCOREBOARD

New Zealand Innings:

S Bates c Goswami b Sharma 36

S Devine run out (Sharma) 28

L Downst Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 0

A Satterthwaite (c) c Rodrigues b Poonam Yadav 31

A Kerr c Hemalatha b Poonam Yadav 28

M Green b Bisht 10

B Bezuidenhout st Bhatia b Sharma 9

M Kasperek c Bhatia b Bisht 6

H Rowe c Pandey b Bisht 25

H Huddleston c Kaur b Pandey 10

L Tahuhu not out 4

Extras: (LB- 1, W-4) 5

Total: (all out in 48.4 Overs) 192

Fall of wickets:1-61, 2-68, 3-70, 4-119, 5-136, 6-140, 7-148, 8-161, 9-187, 10-192.

Bowling: J Goswami 10-0-41-0, S Pandey 7.4-1-38-1, E Bisht 9-0-32-3, D Sharma 10-1-27-2, Poonam Yadav 10-0-42-3, D Hemalatha 2-0-11-0.

India Innings:

J Rodrigues not out 81

S Mandhana c Tahuhu b Kerr 105

D Sharma not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-5) 7

Total: (for 1 in 33 Overs) 193

Fall of wickets: 1-190.

Bowling: L Tahuhu 5-0-34-0, H Rowe 5-0-29-0 , H Huddleston 3-0-22-0, L Kasperek 7-0-37-0, AC Kerr 6-0-33-1, S Devine 3-0-14-0, A Satterthwaite 4-0-22-0.