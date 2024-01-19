India's Fab 5 set to shine in U19 World Cup

The ICC U19 World Cup starts on Friday, with India eyeing a sixth title. Opening against Bangladesh on Saturday, they face Ireland on Jan 25 and the USA on Jan 28.

U19 talents like Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravindra Jadeja have paved the way for success.

The current Indian squad aims to follow suit.

Keep an eye on these five players during the tournament.

Arshin Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni, a prominent name in the team, is a dynamic fast-bowling all-rounder recognised for his powerful hitting akin to Hardik Pandya. Representing Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, he has showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing 206 runs in his last five innings for India U19 at an average of 51.50, including two half-centuries. In T20s, he boasts a strike rate of over 163, accumulating 147 runs in five innings. With five wickets in ODIs and four in T20s, Kulkarni displays versatility in both formats.

Musheer Khan

Musheer Khan, brother of Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan, is an impactful all-rounder. In seven ODIs, he boasts 194 runs at an average of 64.66 and a strike rate of 81.17, with a notable half-century. As a slow left-arm spinner, he has claimed six wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Musheer's versatility extends to his Ranji Trophy contributions, where he scored 96 runs and took two wickets in three matches. His prowess was evident as the leading wicket-taker in the U19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Aravelly Avinash

Avinash, a left-handed batter, made a mark in the IPL 2024 auction, being the second U19 player chosen by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Typically batting down the order, he has scored 91 runs in five innings at an average of 30.33, including a fifty. Notably, he showcased his talent with a remarkable 163 for India A in a recent Quadrangular series, highlighting his promising and budding career.

Uday Saharan

Uday Saharan, the 19-year-old captain, leads the team as its senior member. With 197 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 39.40, featuring a century and a fifty, Uday showcases consistent form. Recent scores of 74 and 50 in warm-up matches underscore his readiness. Uday, complemented by Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, and Musheer Khan, fortifies India's formidable top order.

Adarsh Singh

Adarsh Singh, the top run-scorer for India in the past year, has amassed 308 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 77.00, including a century and three fifties. As a left-handed batsman, his partnership with Arshin Kulkarni has the potential to establish a formidable opening pair for the team.

India squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.