'Would like youngsters to step up and replicate even half of Kohli's intensity'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli won the Fielder of the Series award. Photographs: BCCI

Star India batter Virat Kohli was given the 'Fielder of the Series' award following India's win over Afghanistan in the third T20I held at Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes video from the dressing room, where Virat was given the medal for the 'Fielder of the Series', carrying on a tradition that started during the ICC Cricket World Cup back in India last year.

"Dressing Room BTS ' Fielder of the Series- After a fantastic - win over Afghanistan, it's time to find out who won the much-awaited Fielder of the Series Medal Check it out #TeamIndia ' #INDvAFG ' @IDFCFIRSTBank," tweeted BCCI.

Indian fielding coach T Dilip lauded both Rinku Singh and Virat for their fielding. The fielding coach said that using athleticism combined with game awareness on the field can make a lot of difference.

He also recalled that how before the series, the team spoke on various "one per cent factors" like "chasing in pairs when the ball is going, backing up, taking up ownership going in the hotspot" and a lot of it was visible in player's performance.

"When we show our athleticism on the field with awareness, we can make a lot of difference. Today was a great example of that. Starting with Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson, well-done guys!" said Dilip.

"Before the start of the series, we spoke on certain one per cent factors like not about the brilliant catches we take, the runs we save, but reading the game, chasing in pairs when the ball is going, backing up, taking up ownership going in the hotspot. A lot of things were visible in the series. Credit to all, even the ones sitting outside," he added.

Complementing Rinku, Dilip said, "Your athleticism is outstanding."

Talking about Virat, Dilip said that Virat has shown time and again how well he fields, how he takes split-second decisions to go after the ball or not, put dives and going into the hotspots while being on the field.

"He has shown you time and again, whether to go for it or not. That split-second decision-making. The way he keeps coming at you, saving those runs, putting those dives, going to those hotspots, you cannot take your eyes off from none other than Virat," said Dilip.

Dilip also recalled that Virat got two fielding medals during the World Cup and how during the West Indies series before the tournament, Virat told him that he wanted to challenge himself on the field rather than just standing in the slips. He commended Virat for inspiring youngsters through his work and called for youngsters to replicate his intensity.

"He took two medals in the WC. He told me not to stand in slips. He wanted to do in-short, fine leg and challenge the youngsters. He said that he wants to be the best in the WC. He showed that.

“This is the intensity he brings to the team. Not only he does his job so well, but also inspires them. I would like other youngsters to step up and replicate even half of it. It is a great opportunity for you all to play alongside him," he concluded.