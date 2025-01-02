HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India's Cricketing Calendar For 2025

India's Cricketing Calendar For 2025

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2025 10:07 IST

x

India's cricket fans

IMAGE: 18 T20Is, 10 Tests, 12 ODIs coming up! Photograph: BCCI/X

The 2025 calendar promises to be an exciting year for Indian cricket fans, with 18 T20Is, 10 Tests, and 12 ODIs on the cards.

The year kicks off with the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by a limited-overs series against England at home.

England will travel to India for a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs in January-February.

India will then participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March. Although Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, India's matches have been shifted to the UAE due to security concerns.

It will turn to be a tough couple of months for the Indian players. If they make it to the Champions Trophy final, which will be played on March 9, they will barely have any time to recover as IPL 2025 kicks off from March 14

onwards.

IPL 2025 will consist of 74 games with the final on May 25.

The T20 extravaganza will be followed by the ICC World Test Championship final which will be held at Lord's from June 11 to 15. South Africa have already qualified for the WTC final, with defending champions Australia and two-time finalists India still in the running.

 

India then embark on an eagerly anticipated five Test series against England. The series, which begins on June 20, will be played at Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester and The Oval in London.

August will see India travelling to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is.

In October-November, India will host the West Indies for a two Test series before the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format entirely in India.

India will travel to Australia for an exciting white ball series including five T20Is and three ODIs, starting in November. The year will conclude with a long tour of South Africa in December, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

More News Coverage

India ICC WTC T20 UAE

RELATED STORIES

'Bahut Ho Gaya': Gambhir Warns Team
'Bahut Ho Gaya': Gambhir Warns Team
Will pass law to make Bumrah bowl left-handed: Aus PM
Will pass law to make Bumrah bowl left-handed: Aus PM
ICC rankings: Bumrah eclipses Ashwin's all-time record
ICC rankings: Bumrah eclipses Ashwin's all-time record
Meet the Top 10 Cricketers of 2024
Meet the Top 10 Cricketers of 2024
What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?
What Lies Ahead For Rohit, Kohli?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Social Media Can Damage Your Love Life

webstory image 2

Inflation During 2024

webstory image 3

6 Great Habits To Keep Couples Always Happy

VIDEOS

Rajinikanth wishes fans Happy New Year1:37

Rajinikanth wishes fans Happy New Year

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee celebrations in Jamnagar0:33

Salman Khan attends Reliance's Silver Jubilee...

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall in Himachal1:06

Solang Valley sees surge in tourists after fresh snowfall...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD