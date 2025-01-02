India's Cricketing Calendar For 2025

IMAGE: 18 T20Is, 10 Tests, 12 ODIs coming up! Photograph: BCCI/X

The 2025 calendar promises to be an exciting year for Indian cricket fans, with 18 T20Is, 10 Tests, and 12 ODIs on the cards.



The year kicks off with the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, followed by a limited-overs series against England at home.



England will travel to India for a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs in January-February.



India will then participate in the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March. Although Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, India's matches have been shifted to the UAE due to security concerns.



It will turn to be a tough couple of months for the Indian players. If they make it to the Champions Trophy final, which will be played on March 9, they will barely have any time to recover as IPL 2025 kicks off from March 14

onwards.IPL 2025 will consist of 74 games with the final on May 25.The T20 extravaganza will be followed by the ICC World Test Championship final which will be held at Lord's from June 11 to 15. South Africa have already qualified for the WTC final, with defending champions Australia and two-time finalists India still in the running.

India then embark on an eagerly anticipated five Test series against England. The series, which begins on June 20, will be played at Leeds, Birmingham, Lord's, Manchester and The Oval in London.



August will see India travelling to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is.



In October-November, India will host the West Indies for a two Test series before the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format entirely in India.



India will travel to Australia for an exciting white ball series including five T20Is and three ODIs, starting in November. The year will conclude with a long tour of South Africa in December, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.