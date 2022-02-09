Indian women lose to NZ in one-off T20I; Mandhana unlikely to play first ODI

Indian women's team suffers 18-run loss to NZ in one-off T20 International

IMAGE: Players congratulate each other after game one of the T20 International match between the New Zealand White Ferns and India. Photograph: James Allan/Getty Images

Batting let India down as they suffered an 18-run defeat to hosts New Zealand in the one-off women's T20 International in Queentown on Wednesday.

Senior opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana did not play and her absence was felt badly as India fell short by 18 runs while chasing 156 for a win.

Rookie Yastika Bhatia, who opened in place of Mandhana along with young Shafali Verma, did reasonably well with a run-a-ball 26 (2x4; 1x6) but India never looked like they could chase down the target against an impressive New Zealand bowling attack.

The opening stand was worth 41 runs in 6.3 overs and that was the highest partnership for India.

Shafali was not at her best as she contributed just 13 runs from 14 balls with the help of two boundaries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who made 12 from 13 balls, also looked off colour.

The onus was then on the lower order to give a push for the target. Inexperienced Sabbhineni Meghana, who top-scored for India, did well with a 30-ball 37, which had six fours in it, stitching 34 runs with Richa Gosh (12) for the fourth wicket.

That stand was the last flicker of hope for India and once Meghana was out, there was a batting collapse and the visiting side could only reach 137 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

When Meghana was out, India needed 55 runs from 5.1 overs which proved a tough ask for the lower order.

Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Jensen took two wickets apiece for New Zealand, while Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine got one each.

Earlier, experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar scalped two wickets apiece to help India restrict New Zealand to 155 for 5 after Harmanpreet opted to field after winning the toss.

Vastrakar was tidy with her medium pace as she conceded just 16 runs from her four overs, while Sharma gave away 26 runs from her four overs of off-spin.

Senior left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad leaked 39 runs for one wicket in her four overs.

For New Zealand, captain Sophie Devine (31 off 23 balls) and her opening partner Suzie Bates (36 off 34) scored the bulk of the runs. The duo gave the home side a flying start, stitching 60 runs for the opening wicket.

India named Simran Bahadur and Meghana -- who are in the reserves for the 50-over World Cup -- in the playing XI while Mandhana did not start.

Simran dropped Devine off her own bowling in her first ball of the innings -- second over of New Zealand innings -- and that proved costly for the visiting side. Devine was on 1 at the time.

The New Zealand captain celebrated the reprieve by hitting Simran for two sixes in the fifth over as the home side took 20 runs from that over.

The Indian bowlers took wickets at the regular intervals but failed to stop the hosts from crossing the 150-run mark.

The two sides will begin their five-match ODI contest here on Saturday.

Mandhana still in extended MIQ, misses T20I against NZ; unlikely to play first ODI

India opener Smriti Mandhana missed the one-off T20 International against New Zealand here on Wednesday as she is in extended quarantine in Christchurch along with two other players, making her doubtful for the upcoming first ODI as well.

Alongside Mandhana, pacers Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh are also in Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) since arriving here and it is not clear why their stay has been extended. The first ODI is slated to be played on Saturday.

"Smriti, Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh are in a compulsory MIQ by the New Zealand government," batter Yastika Bhatia said at the post match press conference on Wednesday after India's 18-run defeat in the one-off T20I.

The Indian team had undergone a 10-day MIQ in Christchurch on its arrival to New Zealand.

"That's all we can say at the moment," Bhatia said about the situation without giving any more details on when the three players would be available to play.

The Indian team had undergone a week of hard quarantine in Mumbai before its departure for New Zealand on January 24.

To reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, New Zealand Cricket had moved all of India's fixtures, including a T20I and five ODIs, to Queenstown.

The bilateral series is a key assignment for India ahead of the 50-over World Cup in March-April in New Zealand.

In Mandhana's absence, Bhatia opened the batting alongside young Shafali Verma and was India's second highest run scorer in the game with a run-a-ball 26.

"There's a lot of wind so we need to asses the wind and hit out shots accordingly," Bhatia said when asked about the conditions.

"The more we hit our shots flatter the better. And we need to time the ball better rather than hitting hard."

The 21-year-old underlined the importance of the tour ahead of the upcoming 50-over World Cup.

"This tour is very important, we are getting a series here in these conditions. We need to do well and develop the confidence so that we are well prepared for the World Cup," she said.

Sabbhineni Meghana, who last played for India in December 2016, was the top-scorer for the visitors, hitting 37 off 30 balls. The 25-year-old said she played her natural game.

"I was told day before that I was playing so I was prepared. My aim was to play my natural game without taking any pressure. With the form I had in domestic cricket I just wanted to continue with the same confidence," Meghana, who was also present at the press conference, said.

的 have worked on my batting, I have always been an attacking batter so I worked on being consistent and also on my fitness," she added.