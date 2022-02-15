News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian team have not had a discussion about Hardik yet

Indian team have not had a discussion about Hardik yet

Source: PTI
February 15, 2022 19:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya has been left out of the West Indies T20I series as he is still recovering from a back injury

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has been left out of the West Indies T20I series as he is still recovering from a back injury. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

There were question marks over Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness in the last T20 World Cup in November last year in the UAE. He has been out of International cricket since then recovering from his recurring back injury.

 

But ahead of the opening T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata, skipper Rohit Sharma said that the door is still open for the all-rounder. 

"Door is open to everyone. It's too early to make a decision on who will play in the World Cup. We have to make sure we have the right combination," Rohit said.

Since Hardik's injury, India have tried out many options to find a replacement for the ace pace bowling all-rounder with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur but none has been able to leave a Pandya-like impression.

Asked whether they're looking at bringing in Hardik as a pure batter, Rohit said they have not had any discussion on the allrounder as yet.

 "Hardik is a very important player. He brings three skills to the table. We have not discussed on him as yet, whether he can play as a pure batter or not. From the last World Cup, we have struggled with a lot of injuries so players are missing out.

"The most important thing is that everyone is available and then we will take the next step. The important thing is that all players are available."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Windies T20s: India aim to rebuild ahead of World Cup
Windies T20s: India aim to rebuild ahead of World Cup
IPL: How Do The Players Get Paid?
IPL: How Do The Players Get Paid?
Why 'Boycott CSK' is trending
Why 'Boycott CSK' is trending
With T20 WC in focus, India to give rookies game time
With T20 WC in focus, India to give rookies game time
Disha Sees RED!
Disha Sees RED!
MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra walks out of jail
MoS Teni's son Ashish Mishra walks out of jail
5 Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain
5 Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Leave Kohli alone; he is in a very good space: Rohit

Leave Kohli alone; he is in a very good space: Rohit

'Important we keep our focus on India rather than IPL'

'Important we keep our focus on India rather than IPL'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances