Indian team have not had a discussion about Hardik yet

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has been left out of the West Indies T20I series as he is still recovering from a back injury. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

There were question marks over Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness in the last T20 World Cup in November last year in the UAE. He has been out of International cricket since then recovering from his recurring back injury.

But ahead of the opening T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata, skipper Rohit Sharma said that the door is still open for the all-rounder.

"Door is open to everyone. It's too early to make a decision on who will play in the World Cup. We have to make sure we have the right combination," Rohit said.

Since Hardik's injury, India have tried out many options to find a replacement for the ace pace bowling all-rounder with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur but none has been able to leave a Pandya-like impression.

Asked whether they're looking at bringing in Hardik as a pure batter, Rohit said they have not had any discussion on the allrounder as yet.

"Hardik is a very important player. He brings three skills to the table. We have not discussed on him as yet, whether he can play as a pure batter or not. From the last World Cup, we have struggled with a lot of injuries so players are missing out.

"The most important thing is that everyone is available and then we will take the next step. The important thing is that all players are available."