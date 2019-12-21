News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Indian pace bowling unit best in world'

'Indian pace bowling unit best in world'

December 21, 2019 18:01 IST

Mohammad Shami

IMAGE: India's pacers Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

South African pace great Dale Steyn on Saturday rated the current Indian fast bowling unit as the best in world cricket.

Steyn, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, on Thursday, responded to a variety of questions during an interactive session with his fans on social networking site Twitter.

 

When a user asked which bowling line-up he feels is currently the best in the world, Steyn said India.

The 36-year-old, who is looking forward to the Indian Premier League's upcoming edition, was reminded about his battle with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2010. He termed the dual with the Indian great as 'haunting'.

Steyn, who has played 92 matches in the IPL, is just four short of reaching 100 wickets in the T20 league.

Having performed well in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, Steyn will be expected to play a big part for RCB in IPL 2020.

Asked about his best bowling effort, he picked the 7-51 against India in Nagpur in 2010.

When asked if South Africa have a chance against England with the new coaching staff, he sounded optimistic.

"Big chance... England weren't convincing in New Zealand, that's not to say they are not good. I'm just saying they didn't look the part. Under Bouch (head coach Mark Boucher) I feel we have it covered, but it's going to be exciting," said Steyn, whose favourite fast bowler at the moment is Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive foreign buy in IPL history.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Check out most retweeted sports-related post of 2019

Check out most retweeted sports-related post of 2019

Shreyas Iyer: Flamboyant, matured, responsible

Shreyas Iyer: Flamboyant, matured, responsible

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
      