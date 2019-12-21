Check out the most retweeted sports-related post of 2019!

December 21, 2019 09:12 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Skipper Virat Kohli's birthday wish for wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the most retweeted sports-related post of 2019, Twitter India revealed.

"In the world of sports, this post from @imVkohli stole people's hearts becoming the most retweeted sports-related tweet," Twitter India said.

On July 7, Kohli wished Dhoni, saying he will forever be his skipper.

"Happy birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain," Kohli had tweeted.

This post of Kohli garnered almost 46,000 retweets.

Twitter India also revealed India's top male and female sports handles in 2019. PV Sindhu leads the women's category while Kohli was on the top of the charts in the men's category.

Earlier this year, PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.