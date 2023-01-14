News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

January 14, 2023 00:01 IST
IMAGE: Glenn Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls as New Zealand beat Pakistan by two wickets to claim the ODI series 2-1. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire half century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third one-day international in Karachi on Friday and clinch the series 2-1.

 

Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 within 11 balls remaining. Opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made telling contributions.

Pakistan opted to bat and scored 280-9, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 101 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan making 77.

Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

