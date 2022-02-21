BCCI to ask Saha about threat from 'Respected' journalist

IMAGE: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has alleged that a journalist threatened him for not agreeing to grant an interview. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will ask out-of-favour senior wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha about the context of his tweet, which alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not agreeing to grant an interview.

Saha, 37, who was dropped from Indian team, took to Twitter to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

After his tweet, former head coach Ravi Shastri and former India stars Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked Saha to reveal the name of the journalist.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Monday.

Saha, who played 40 Tests for the country, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would be moving on from him and he could take a decision on his career.

Saha had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid, but the head coach said "he was not hurt" as he respects the cricketer and just wanted to give him a clear picture on his position with honesty and clarity.

Saha also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.