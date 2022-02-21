News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » BCCI to ask Saha about threat from 'Respected' journalist

BCCI to ask Saha about threat from 'Respected' journalist

Source: PTI
February 21, 2022 21:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wriddhiman Saha

IMAGE: Former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has alleged that a journalist threatened him for not agreeing to grant an interview. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will ask out-of-favour senior wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha about the context of his tweet, which alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not agreeing to grant an interview.

 

Saha, 37, who was dropped from Indian team, took to Twitter to allege that one "respected" journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview.

After his tweet, former head coach Ravi Shastri and former India stars Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Sigh came out in his support and asked Saha to reveal the name of the journalist.

"Yes, we will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and what is the real incident that has happened. We need to know if he was threatened and also the background and context of his tweet. I can't say anything more. The secretary (Jay Shah) will certainly speak to Wriddhiman," BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said on Monday.

Saha, who played 40 Tests for the country, was told by head coach Rahul Dravid after the tour of South Africa that the team would be moving on from him and he could take a decision on his career.

Saha had revealed the dressing room conversations with Dravid, but the head coach said "he was not hurt" as he respects the cricketer and just wanted to give him a clear picture on his position with honesty and clarity.

Saha also claimed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had texted him to assure that he would never be dropped from the team till he was at the helm of affairs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hardik Pandya and 'coolest water baby'
Hardik Pandya and 'coolest water baby'
Check out Sri Lanka's squad for T20I series in India
Check out Sri Lanka's squad for T20I series in India
When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal
When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal
Petitioners seek to bind all Muslims to hijab: K'taka
Petitioners seek to bind all Muslims to hijab: K'taka
Omicron BA.2 won't cause another Covid surge: Expert
Omicron BA.2 won't cause another Covid surge: Expert
Praggnanandhaa delighted after slaying mighty Carlsen
Praggnanandhaa delighted after slaying mighty Carlsen
Bajrang Dal member killed in Shivamogga, riots ensue
Bajrang Dal member killed in Shivamogga, riots ensue

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Which journalist threatened Saha?

Which journalist threatened Saha?

Saha deserved honesty and clarity, says coach Dravid

Saha deserved honesty and clarity, says coach Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances