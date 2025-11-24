Why Pakistan wants to reschedule Australia ODI series

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board wants to reschedule the ODIs because it wants to hold the Pakistan Super League between March and May next year. Photograph: PCB/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board is trying to reschedule a three-match ODI series against Australia at home in March to avoid a clash with the Pakistan Super League.

A source said that the PCB is in talks with Cricket Australia (CA) to reschedule the ODI series.

The series is part of a twin tour by Australia to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series from January 30 to February 5 to prepare for the T20 World Cup, and they are then scheduled to return for the ODIs, scheduled for March 13 to 19.

The source said the PCB wants to reschedule the ODIs because it wants to hold the PSL between March and May next year.

This year the PCB was forced to reschedule the PSL because of the ICC Champions Trophy it hosted in February and March.

Two new teams will be playing in the PSL this season.