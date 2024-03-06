News
ICC rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal storms into top 10

ICC rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal storms into top 10

Source: PTI
March 06, 2024 18:23 IST
IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring a double century in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. Photograph: BCCI

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday broke into the top-10 of the ICC rankings for Test batters for the first time in his career on the back of his tremendous form in the ongoing five-Test series against England.

 

Jaiswal, who made his Test debut in 2023, jumped two places to be at 10th spot with 727 rating points to his kitty.

In red-hot form with the bat against England, Jaiswal has already created history by joining an exclusive club of Indian batters to have scored 600 and more runs in a Test series. He is the lone left-handed batter to have achieved the feat.

The 22-year-old is only the fifth Indian to have crossed the 600-run mark in a Test series after Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Sardesai, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

With 655 runs in four Tests at 93.57, including two fifties and as many centuries -- both converted into double hundreds -- Jaiswal could well be targeting the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record of most runs (774) for any Indian batter in a series during the fifth and final Test against England starting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a fine knock of 131 in Rajkot in the third Test against England has propelled Rohit Sharma to the 11th spot with the Indian skipper moving up two positions.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who has missed the entire five-Test series against England, also moved up one spot to be at eighth.

Among the top three batters, Joe Root replaced Steve Smith at the second spot after the English batter scored a quality century in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

A loss in form with the bat for Marnus Labuschagne meant the right-handed Australian batter slipped as many as five positions after twin failures in the Wellington Test against New Zealand.

Among the bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah continues to top the rankings with 867 points followed by Ravichandran Ashwin with 846 points. Ravindra Jadeja slipped one spot to seventh but Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon both moved up in the rankings to rise to fourth and sixth respectively, following Australia's huge win by 172 runs over New Zealand.

