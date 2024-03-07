News
Bairstow completes century of Tests!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 07, 2024 12:51 IST
IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates his 100th Test match with wife Megan, son Edward, mother Janet and sister Beckyn in Dharamsala on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Jonny Bairstow on Thursday became the 17th England player to complete the landmark of 100 Test matches, against India in the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala.

Bairstow, who made his Test debut at Lord's in 2012, has been one of England's batting mainstays with a tally of 5974 runs at an average of 36 with 12 centuries.

 

He follows in the footsteps of captain Ben Stokes, who had completed his 100-Test mark during the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Apart from the duo, Joe Root and James Anderson are the only active English players to boast of more than 100 Test caps.

Bairstow had his family in attendance at the HPCA Stadium including wife Megan, son Edward, mother Janet and sister Becky.

The Dharamsala Test has two players taking part in their 100th Test with India's Ravichandran Ashwin also achieving the landmark.

