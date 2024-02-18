Was just looking to build partnerships with Rohit: Jadeja

IMAGE: India picked up a crushing win over England to take a 2-1 series lead. Photograph: BCCI

Following a 434-run victory against England on Sunday at Rajkot, star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stated that he was looking to build a partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma in the first innings of the third Test as the three wickets fell very quickly at Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Jadeja was awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round performance in the Test match.

"I was just looking to build partnerships with Rohit, we were in a difficult situation, look to back my strengths, play my shots, not try and be more conscious.

“Watch the ball and play the ball. I know about this wicket, if we bat first, it is always good to bat on, in the second half it starts spinning, when Rohit won the toss, we were thinking: this is all that we wanted, bat first, bowl second.

“On this wicket you won't get easy wickets, you have to work hard for it. You need to throw balls in good areas, you have to earn your wickets," Jadeja asserted in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, the Three Lions while chasing 557 was bundled out for just 122 runs in 39.4 overs, losing the match by 434 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each.

India lead the five-match series 2-1.