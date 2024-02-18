News
Team India register biggest Test win ever in terms of runs!

Team India register biggest Test win ever in terms of runs!

Source: ANI
February 18, 2024 22:32 IST
IMAGE: India picked up a crushing win over England to take a 2-1 series lead. Photograph: BCCI

Team India registered their biggest winning margin in the history of Test cricket during the third Test against England at Rajkot on Sunday.

A five-wicket haul by spinner Ravindra Jadeja and top-notch knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan made England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket surrender to Team India in their home conditions, losing by 434 runs in the third Test at Rajkot on Sunday.

 

The 434-run margin is now India's biggest win in Tests in terms of runs, outdoing their margin of 372 runs against New Zealand in Mumbai back in 2021.

This massive loss is a massive jolt to England, riding high on their successful, highly-attacking, positive and result-oriented 'Bazball' school of cricket under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

This is England's second biggest loss in Tests, next to a 562-run loss to Australia back in 1934 at The Oval.

Chasing 557, England was bundled out for just 122 runs in 39.4, losing the match by 434 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took 5/41, while Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah took a wicket each.

Jadeja took home the 'Player of the Match' award with a century and seven-wicket haul.

Source: ANI
