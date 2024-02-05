IMAGE: Following India’s series-levelling win, Yashasvi Jaiswal said the hosts were just focussing on the process. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After India registered a remarkable victory against England in the second Test, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal said that it was one of the best moments to win a match for the country and mentioned that they were focusing on their processes.

With a 106-run win over England in the second match in Visakhapatnam, India levelled the five-match series by 1-1.

Jaiswal played a pivotal role with the bat, scoring a double-century in the first innings and steering India to a total of 396.

"Wonderful feeling, really enjoyed the game. One of the best moments to win a game for your country. We were just focusing on our process, focused on our fielding and I think it went well.

“There was a bit of crack and there was some seam movement, so it was a bit hard to play in the fourth innings," Jaiswal said in a post-match presentation.

On the difference in his approach while playing red-ball and white-ball cricket, he said that in Test cricket, he tries to play till the end while in white-ball games, he went for it from the first ball and has an intent to score.

"It is very different, in these games I try to play till the end and in the white game I go for it from the first ball and have an intent to score," he added.

‘Bumrah was brilliant’

The youngster felt that the way star pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled incredibly well in Vizag. The Opener stated that his intent in the second innings was the same and he wanted to play out the new ball and build the innings.

Star pacer Bumrah finished the Visakhapatnam Test against England with nine wickets - 6 for 45 and 3 for 46 - to help India draw level at 1-1 in the series. The highlight of his performance was the yorker that swung into Ollie Pope and uprooted his middle and leg stumps in the first innings.

"The way Bumrah bowled was incredible, it was coming too fast at the slip cordon too. My intent was the same, I wanted to play out the new ball and build my innings," the opener said.

With the five-match series levelled at 1-1, the action now heads to Rajkot for the third Test, starting February 15.