It does feel like the hard work has finally paid off: Sarfaraz

India batter Sarfaraz Khan revealed that he "didn't believe" that he had been selected for the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam.

Sarfaraz has been thriving in first-class cricket, most notably in the Ranji Trophy, where he top-scored in 2021-22 with 982 runs in six matches, placed fifth in the 2019-20 season with 928 runs in six matches, scoring well in the 2022-23 season as well with 556 runs in six matches.

He is currently a part of Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. As he was preparing to play for Mumbai he got his selection call and joined the team in Visakhapatnam.

Sarfaraz disclosed his as well as his family's reaction after getting his maiden call for the national team while speaking in a video posted by BCCI.

"I was getting ready to play in the Ranji Trophy. I had kept my bags packed. I got a call suddenly and got to know that I had been selected. I didn't believe it in the beginning.

“My father was at our native place, I called him and he turned emotional too. My wife, my mother and my father all of them became emotional. Everyone knows that my father has been my coach till date.

“My only dream has been to fulfil his desire for me to play for the country. After the call-up, it does feel that the hard work has finally paid off," Sarfaraz said.

"I would get emotional about my wait to get into the team. My father would always say keep working hard and you will be unstoppable. Having self-belief and patience are very important. I am happy for my father in a country that boasts of such a big population. It is a proud feeling to be a part of this Indian team," Sarfaraz added.

With star batter Virat Kohli missing the first two Tests due to personal reasons, players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja out due to injuries and youngsters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer going through a lean patch, Sarfaraz has a good chance of making his highly-anticipated international debut for India.