'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'

IMAGE: Tom Hartley celebrates the wicket of K L Rahul with his team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel on Friday admitted that it was a tough day in office for his bowlers against a set of Indian batters who are adept in putting the opposition consistently under the pump.

After getting shot out for 246 in their first innings, England bowlers failed to drag their team back to the match as India piled up 421 for seven for a lead of 175 runs.

“It was a tough day. Playing against India in India is tough as they create a lot of pressure. The way we created chances, some may have gone a little bit our way, then it would have been different. But that's cricket,” said Patel during his post-day press conference.

"But it's another opportunity to play Test cricket in India, to take Test wickets, another opportunity to learn."

Patel lauded Joe Root for supporting the three main spinners with a fine spell.

“We saw a typical Joe Root. He created opportunities. He is going to get hit for boundaries. He is going to bowl attacking deliveries and ask attacking questions. He was fantastic.”

The former New Zealand spinner said left-arm spinner Jack Leach is doing well after taking a hit on his knee while fielding.

“He banged his knee last night on the outfield and again banged today. Outfield a little sluggish. But he bowled really well. That's what Jack is.

He will be back, one of the strongest guys in the team. He is a tough bloke and never shirk responsibility,” he added.

Patel also backed debutant spinner Tom Hartley who was carted around by Yashasvi Jaiswal and other Indian batters.

“Hartley wanted to take on Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. We spoke last night, ‘Well, it happens. We'll come back tomorrow.' I am not going to argue with Anil Kumble (on his analysis of England bowling).

He is a legend of the game. But on these sorts of pitches, it is all about how many times can you hit the seam and how many times can you miss the seam,” he elaborated.