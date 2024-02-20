Bumrah rested for 4th Test; K L Rahul also ruled out

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Photograph: BCCI

India's premier pace bowler and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the fourth Test match against England, to be played in Ranchi from Friday, considering his recent workload.

"Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad for the 4th IDFC First Bank Test against England in Ranchi. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and amount of cricket he has played in recent times," BCCI said in a statement.

Bumrah, the leading wicket-taker in the series with 17 wickets at an incredible average of 13.64, bowled 80.5 overs in the first three games over the course of the past four weeks



Meanwhile, K L Rahul was ruled out of the match on fitness grounds.



"His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," BCCI satted.



Rahul had missed the third Test in Rajkot with BCCI saying that the right-hander had reached '90 per cent of match fitness' and was progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.



Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot, has rejoined the squad in Ranchi.



India lead the five-match 2-1 after winning the third Test in Rajkot by 434 runs.



India’s updated squad for Ranchi Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), K S Bharat (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.