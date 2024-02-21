News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin hasn't always got enough credit: AB de Villiers

Ashwin hasn't always got enough credit: AB de Villiers

Source: PTI
February 21, 2024 22:09 IST
IMAGE: The Proteas great said the veteran Indian cricketer didn’t get enough credit. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

South African batting great AB de Villiers on Wednesday called Ravichandran Ashwin a legend and said the senior India spinner has not always got enough credit for his service.

Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket in the third match against England to join a rare list of legends.

De Villiers heaped praise on the 37-year-old and said, "What a fantastic achievement! Congratulations Ash, you are one of the toughest bowlers I have ever played against - an incredible asset for the Indian cricket team with both bat and ball.

 

"He's been a stalwart, but not always getting enough credit for what he is and the role he plays in the Indian team. What a legend!"

De Villiers advised England's batters to stay positive and use their feet a lot more against Ashwin in the remaining two Tests of the five-match series.

India lead the series 2-1 after their massive 434-run win in the third Test in Rajkot.

"The one thing that stands out is he's (Ashwin) a tall guy, so he's got natural variation and bounce. He's got subtle changes with his wrist - undercut more and get over the top a little bit more," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"He's also got the carrom ball and the leg-spin - bowls all kinds of deliveries. However, his strength is his accuracy, knowledge of the game and patience.

"Putting pressure on him is the best way to counter him. Make him guess the lengths he needs to bowl.

"You can do that by coming down the wicket, staying back deep in your crease, giving yourself a bit of room, coming across to the offside and working him to the leg side."

'Jaiswal will be tested in different conditions around the world' 

De Villiers also praised young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed a double hundred in the second innings in Rajkot.

"What an incredible player! Very aggressive batting, and it makes the game look so easy. He's so good on the eye. He's always got the pressure on the bowlers; always looking to pounce.

"As an opening batter, he looks fantastic for the future, and he will be tested in different conditions around the world. But, he has undoubtedly got the ability, talent, skills and the mindset to counter whatever the challenges come his way," de Villiers said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
