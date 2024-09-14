Inside Team India's Nets In Chennai

The Indian team went through their paces in their first nets session ahead of the new season at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.



The closed door training session saw all the Indian players involved in a gruelling training session ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting next week.



Virat Kohli, back in the Test team after a long gap, batted for about 45 minutes, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah also bowled at full tilt as he got back to action after a lengthy break.



Head coach Gautam Gambhir, new bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar oversaw the nets as they put the players through the grind.



Snapshots from Team India's nets on Friday:

Virat Kohli with Jasprit Bumrah during India's nets session on Friday. All Photographs: BCCI/X

India captain Rohit Sharma.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir with K L Rahul.

Ravindra Jadeja bowls in the nets.

Ravichandran Ashwin will play his fifth Test at his home ground in Chennai.

Kuldeep Yadav works on his bowling in the nets.

IPL teammates Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant chat during the training session.

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar with Dhruv Jurel.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel works with the bowlers during the nets session.

Pace bowler Yash Dayal earned his maiden call-up to the India Test squad.