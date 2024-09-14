News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar was called up for India's nets in Chennai

Why Punjab pacer Gurnoor Brar was called up for India's nets in Chennai

Source: PTI
September 14, 2024 18:40 IST
Gurnoor Brar

IMAGE: Pace bowler Gurnoor Brar in action for Punjab Kings during IPL 2023 last year. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian teams over the years have depended a lot on match simulations and Gautam Gambhir's outfit is no different, selecting net bowlers with specific skill-sets who can help the batters get ready for the Bangladesh series, starting in Chennai from September 19.

One of the pacers called up for Team India's four-day camp is Punjab's Gurnoor Brar, who has so far played five first-class matches and he was also with Punjab Kings during IPL 2023 last year.

While his first-class record isn't flattering, what worked for the 24-year-old is his tall 6 feet 4.5 inch frame and the disconcerting bounce that he can generate with more than skiddy pace.

It is understood that Gurnoor has been drafted in specifically to get some simulation for the high-arm action of Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana, who had a match-haul of five wickets against Pakistan in a recent Test match at Rawalpindi.

The hallmark of Rana's bowling is the bounce he generated from length with his 6ft 5 inch frame and generally bowled straight lines in the second Test against Pakistan.

It is understood that with two potent new ball bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in its ranks, India is unlikely to play on rank turners and the Chepauk strip could be one where pace bowlers and spinners both will get equal assistance.

The

bounce could be more even and hence the lanky Bangladesh pacer Rana might come into the equation.

India's new bowling coach Morne Morkel was seen giving some advice on how to bowl to star batters and what kind of specific net sessions they are looking at in the camp.

Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh, whose action is believed to be similar to the legendary Ravichandran Ashwin, is also a part of the nets.

 

Tamil Nadu slow left-arm bowler S Ajit Ram also sweated it out at the nets.

During the second day at nets, pacers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal, the duo who might have to sit out if India play three specialist spinners, bowled more than the premier pace duo of Bumrah and Siraj.

The senior batters are now trying to get into the groove after a month-long break.

The Bangladesh team will be arriving in Chennai on Sunday. It is understood that there will be tight security for the visitors, who are coming right after the civil unrest in the country and subsequent ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In fact, new BCB chief Farukh Ahmed told reporters in Dhaka last Thursday that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has assured him necessary security arrangements.

"I have talked to Jay Shah and he has given us assurance regarding security," Faruque told reporters after a meeting with the national team players at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

