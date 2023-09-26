News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » New Zealand's Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery

New Zealand's Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery

September 26, 2023 23:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will aim to play the World Cup opener against England

IMAGE: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will aim to play the World Cup opener against England on October 5. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Tim Southee will be part of New Zealand's squad at next month's World Cup after progressing in his recovery from a thumb injury, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday, adding that Kyle Jamieson would travel to India as a "contingency".

 

Fast bowler Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month. He had surgery on Thursday.

New Zealand will face defending champions England in their opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India.

"Tim Southee's been cleared to join the Black Caps in India later this week as he continues to progress his recovery from surgery on his fractured right thumb," NZC said in a statement.

"The 34-year-old senior paceman will depart to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with an aim of being available for the Black Caps opening game of the tournament against England.

"As a contingency, pace-bowler Kyle Jamieson will also join the World Cup squad in India this week to train ... Jamieson will not officially be part of the World Cup squad and therefore not available to play in any of the warm-up matches..."

On Thursday, a second-string New Zealand side emerged victorious in a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Ashwin plotted Labuschagne dismissal
How Ashwin plotted Labuschagne dismissal
Indian team hit by viral sickness, reveals Rohit
Indian team hit by viral sickness, reveals Rohit
WC: Massive setback for SL as top bowler ruled out
WC: Massive setback for SL as top bowler ruled out
India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up
India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up
India flags complex security threats in Indo-Pacific
India flags complex security threats in Indo-Pacific
Leander nominated to International Tennis Hall of Fame
Leander nominated to International Tennis Hall of Fame
BJP chief Nadda evacuated from fire at Ganesh pandal
BJP chief Nadda evacuated from fire at Ganesh pandal

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

Leander nominated to International Tennis Hall of Fame

Leander nominated to International Tennis Hall of Fame

India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up

India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances