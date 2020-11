November 28, 2020 09:46 IST

The second game in the three match One Day International series between India and Australia will be played on November 29 at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting 0910 IST.

IMAGE: Australian ODI Captain Aaron Finch celebrates after reaching his century during game one at the SCG, November 27, 2020. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia won the first match handsomely defeating India by 66 runs.

Will Virat Kohli's team bounce back to win the second game or will it again be the Australians taking the honours?

Time to vote, guys!