Rediff.com  » Cricket » India U-19 team lose to SA in inconsequential 3rd ODI

December 31, 2019 08:42 IST

Jonathan Bird

IMAGE: South Africa riding on Jonathan Bird's 121-ball 88 defeated India by five wickets. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

Skipper Priyam Garg's fifty went in vain as India Under-19 team suffered a five-wicket loss to South Africa in an inconsequential third Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Before this match, India Under-19 had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches of the series.

 

Sent into bat on Monday, India under-19 team lost three wickets before crossing the fifty-run mark with Achille Cloete striking twice for the hosts.

Garg and N Tilak Varma (25) then steadied the ship as the two added 58 runs together.

The partnership was broken when Garg, who scored 52, got out soon after India Under-19 reached hundred. N Tilak Varma got out soon after as South Africa restricted India Under-19 to 192 for 8 on the board.

For South Africa Under-19, Pheku Moletsane (2/36) picked up two wickets and was involved in two run-outs.

South Africa Under-19 then returned to overhaul the target with 10 balls to spare, riding on Jonathan Bird's 121-ball 88.

Chasing 193 runs to win, South Africa Under-19 lost Bryce Parsons (15) in the ninth over after a first-wicket partnership of 35 runs.

Opener Andrew Louw (31) and Bird then shared a 49-run stand for the second wicket before the former and Levert Manje (0) departed in space of a run.

Luke Beaufort (14) then gave company to Bird as they shared a 48-run partnership to take South Africa Under-19 to 130.

Jack Lees (29) and Bird then added 67 runs before Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed the former in the 48th over. Bird then took South Africa Under-19 home.

Brief Scores: South Africa Under-19 193/5 (Jonathan Bird 88 not out, Andrew Louw 31; Yashasvi Jaiswal 2/40) beat India Under-19 192/8 (Priyam Garg 52, N Tilak Varma 25; Pheku Moletsane 2/36) by five wickets.

