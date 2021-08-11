How Jadeja brings his best to the table

'Generally, I look to believe in myself. Nowadays when I get a chance to bat or bowl, I believe in myself and look to give everything I have.'

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja put on a great show with the bat in the 1st Test against England at Nottingham as his 56-run knock helped the team take an important first-innings lead. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Indian team had a great outing in the opening Test of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. While rain played spoilsport and the game ended in a draw, the Indian team holds the edge going into the second Test at Lord's. And all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja believes the team has the balance to win the series this time.

Speaking to ANI, Jadeja not only threw light on the current team wearing a balanced look, but also revealed the approach that has helped him succeed at the top level. The all-rounder also spoke about how skipper Virat Kohli's mindset has helped create a positive environment in the team.

"Yes, as we have been in the UK since the last two months, it's been a good preparation time for us. Especially in the English condition, people get ready and prepared for the Test series. So, we had enough time before this series.

"I think the last time we played, we were a bit unlucky (2018). But, we have a very good balanced team, and an all-rounder team. We have good fast-bowlers, spinners and good batsmen. Plus, everyone is young in the team, so I think we have a good chance this time to win this series in England," he said.

Jadeja put on a great show with the bat as his 56-run knock helped the team take an important first-innings lead. While rain did spoil India's chances, it showed the depth in the line-up.

Asked about the areas he has worked on to become a multi-format player from being a limited-overs specialist, to begin with, he said: "I have changed nothing majorly in my skills. Generally, I look to believe in myself. Nowadays when I get a chance to bat or bowl, I believe in myself and look to give everything I have. That's the difference between the past and now. Before the game, I just focus on my skill, what I can do better and what I can improve more, whether it's batting, bowling or fielding. I look to just improve game by game. I don't change too much before the game. I just back myself and believe in myself."

Any conversation with Jadeja is incomplete without talking about his U-19 teammate and current skipper Kohli. Having seen the run machine grow as a cricketer, Jadeja feels not only has Kohli matured, his eagerness to win games and play positive cricket has rubbed off on the team and created a healthy atmosphere.

"He has matured now and is always positive. He always looks to win the game no matter which team we are playing against, whether we are playing a big game or just a normal series. He is always dominant, so, he creates a good environment within the team, and that is the plus point of his captaincy and he always looks to be aggressive on the field," he said.

Jadeja also believes the IPL will be the perfect preparation ground for the T20 World Cup as they are being played in the UAE.

"Yes, the IPL comes right after the England Test series so it's good preparation before the World Cup. Plus, we are playing both IPL and World Cup in UAE, and I think the same venue helps us a lot. That will be good preparation before the World Cup," he signed off.